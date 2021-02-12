Shots fired at house in Newry

Two men have escaped injury after a shooting at a house in Newry.

A number of shots were fired into the property in the Stream Street area shortly after 9:30pm on Thursday evening.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Two males were in the property at the time, however were uninjured during the attack."

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Valerie Harte condemned the attack.

"This is an appalling incident. Thankfully no one was injured in this gun attack but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the area at the time of this reckless and dangerous attack.

"The local community have been left in fear after the recent rise in serious criminal incidents and attacks. They are entitled to live in peace and feel safe in their homes".

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them.