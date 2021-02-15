Four more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,000, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 234 new positive cases, out of 1,033 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,095 positive cases.

There are currently 477 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 59 of them in intensive care and 49 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 92%.

There are currently 79 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.

The figures come as more than 15 million people in the UK have now had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The government had set a target of offering a vaccine to its top four priority groups in the UK – the equivalent of 15 million people – by 15 February.