Mobile phone handed into police investigating Noah Donohoe death

A mobile phone, which may contain unseen footage which could help with the investigation into the death of Noah Donohoe, has been handed into the police. The solicitor representing his mother says the woman who gave the potential new piece of evidence to detectives has carried out "an exceptional act of citizenship."

The 14-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast six days after he went missing in June last year.

A post mortem concluded Noah died as a result of drowning. During a preliminary inquest hearing last month, the court heard claims the teenager may have been assaulted as he cycled through Belfast City Centre.

A previous hearing was told there was no evidence Noah was attacked.

The solicitor representing Noah's mother Fiona believes there is specific information about this possible assault among the homeless community and those struggling with addiction.

On Friday a woman handed in a mobile phone to Musgrave police station which may contain previously unseen photographs which could help with the investigation. Solicitor Niall Murphy said: "On behalf of Noah's family I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to that person for an exceptional act of citizenship.

"There is a gap in CCTV evidence from the bottom of Royal Avenue at North Street until the Belfast Telegraph building.

"Unfortunately there is no CCTV coverage of that 250m and we would appeal to any businesses to retain their CCTV and to bring that forward to police."

In a statement the police would only say the disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe remains a coronial investigation. A separate corporate manslaughter investigation is underway in relation to the access to the storm drain which is owned by the Department for Infrastructure. Mr Murphy said: What police, what the coroner, are trying to do is to have as complete a jigsaw as possible and at the minute there are serious parts of the jigsaw that are missing." As the police inquiries continue, Noah's mother is grieving for her much loved son. Mr Murphy said: " It's the most intense grief that I think is imaginable - it's unimaginable what Fiona goes through on a daily basis.

"She's a stoic person of inspirational resolve and she has kept going by the dignity of the memory of her son." Noah's inquest is scheduled to open on 10 January 2022.