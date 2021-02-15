Saving Newcastle Rock Pool could cost 'up to £5m'

It could cost £5 million to fully restore a historic outdoor swimming pool in Co Down, a local councillor has claimed.

Newcastle’s Rock Pool first opened its doors in the 1930s and served as a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike over the years.

The facility, however, has since fallen into disrepair.

A DUP councillor has claimed it could cost ratepayers millions of pounds to save the Rock Pool.

Glyn Hanna said: "The pool is nearly 90 years old now. The infrastructure in the pool has now deteriorated so far, it requires a huge amount of money.

"Realistically, you're talking about somewhere between £1.5 million and £5 million, depending on what works are to be carried out.

He continued: "At this moment in time; with the economic climate, with Covid - councils are struggling with their finances as it is."

Aside from restoration costs, the Rock Pool - which is only open for 8 weeks during the summer - runs at an annual cost of £45,000 (as of 2015).

Archive footage of Newcastle Rock Pool Credit: History of Newcastle, Co Down

There have been numerous campaigns throughout the years to keep the facility from being closed.

Most recently, a group called 'Friends of the Rock Pool' ran an online campaign six years ago.

Following the campaign, members of Newry, Mourne and Down council voted to keep the complex open.

The building itself is listed and enjoys protected status.

Mr Hanna has admitted that he doesn’t want to see it closed and would be open to funding from other avenues.

He said: "I don't want to see it go, so I don't. It is a historic and iconic part of Newcastle.

"But times have changed, we've moved on. Inside pools are maybe the way ahead and we still have the Irish Sea if anybody wants to swim in it."

An SDLP councillor has rejected Cllr Hanna’s claims surrounding projected restoration costs.

Cllr Laura Devlin said: “Any figures mentioned to date are simply ‘guesstimates' and a figure such as £5million pound has never been mentioned.

“Surveys are currently underway and will take a number of weeks to complete. Once completed we will have an informed understanding of the work required and the costings of such work.”

Ms Devlin added that she would like to see the Rock Pool preserved and enhanced “ideally with financial support from an external source.”

She concluded: “I will continue to assess the Rock Pool, and any project for that matter, with an open mind and would ask other councillors to do similarly.”