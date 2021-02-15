Telephone bookings open for extremely vulnerable to get vaccine

Telephone vaccination booking is now available for people in Northern Ireland who received a shielding letter because they are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

The appointments are available at seven regional vaccination centres.

To make an appointment by telephone, ring 0300 200 7813. The line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

If you are aged 70 or over, you will be contacted by your GP and provided with an appointment. You do not have to contact your GP - they will contact you.

Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, said: "I would urge everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to do so without delay.

"Vaccination provides vital protection against the virus. It is so important that we continue to build on the good start to the programme in Northern Ireland."

Anyone attending the regional vaccination centres must bring ID.

Northern Ireland's vaccination figures were impacted by the weather at the weekend, but are expected to pick up again in the coming days.