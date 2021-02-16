Man arrested under Terrorism Act in probe into UDA

A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches in Ballyclare carried out as part of an operation targeting suspected criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Four searches were carried out at residential addresses on Tuesday by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, alongside the local Neighbourhood Policing Team and Tactical Support Unit.

They were investigating suspected drug-related criminality and illegal money lending.

A 29-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act as a result of one of the searches and remains in custody.

Another search led to the seizure of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a substantial sum of cash.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “These searches illustrate our determination to tackle the wide ranging criminality and harm linked to paramilitaries, and reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities.

“The possession and distribution of drugs within communities will not and should not be tolerated, and we will continue our campaign against those who are intent on profiting from the significant harm caused by paramilitary criminality and activity.”