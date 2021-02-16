Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,009, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 341 new positive cases, out of 1,838 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,070 positive cases.

There are currently 474 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 55 of them in intensive care and 45 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%, with the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 64 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes – a drop of 26 in the last seven days.

On Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann urged caution as Northern Ireland began to see what he called the “outworking of sacrifices” made during lockdown in a lowering of infection rates.

“We must remain cautious and cannot be tempted to get ahead of ourselves,” he said, noting that the roll-out of the vaccination programme would still take time to complete and to offer protection.