Progress outlined in NI’s vaccination roll-out

Anyone eligible to book a coronavirus vaccination is being urged to “do so without delay” as the Department of Health outlined the progress already made in Northern Ireland.

In encouraging people to come forward, the head of the programme warned that appointments for first doses would not be just as easy to obtain when the roll-out of second doses starts.

“Vaccination on this scale is unprecedented and was always going to be a marathon, not a sprint,” Patricia Donnelly said.

“We need people to keep coming forward to get their jabs.

“If you are eligible to make an appointment at one of our regional vaccination centres, please book as soon as you can. Don’t delay on getting yourself protected.”

When we start our programme of second dose vaccinations, appointments for first doses will not be just as easy to obtain. If you are eligible, the best time to get booking is now. Patricia Donnelly, head of NI vaccination programme

Those now eligible are those aged 65-69 or those who have received a shielding letter because they are deemed Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV).

Appointments can be made at regional centres by telephone on 0300 200 7813, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, or online at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

438,708 Vaccines administered to date in NI - 409,507 first doses and 29,201 second doses

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I want to thank everyone involved in our vaccination programme at all levels.

“Yet again, our health service is stepping up to the mark for us all. Thanks to this work, hundreds of thousands of people now have better protection against Covid-19.”

He added: “We must maintain the good progress we have made – and that means people continuing to come forward when it’s their turn.

“Like many others, I’m patiently waiting my turn and, when it comes, I won’t have to be asked twice.”

NI first doses progress to date