Frampton hand injury sees title fight with Herring postponed

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton has picked up a hand injury that has led to the postponement of his title fight against super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

The Jackal was due to make his bid to become a three-weight world champ in London on 27 February, but the headline fight has now been put off.

No new date has been chosen at this stage.

“It’s just a bit of a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious, but I have seen a specialist and his advice was to rest it,” Frampton said.

“So I asked about the possibility of a postponement to the fight and it was agreed to.”

It gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking advice from the specialist. It’s nothing major though and there is no fracture. Carl Frampton

The 33-year-old previously underwent hand surgery on both hands after his victory over Tyler McCreary in December 2019.

“I did go into a fight with a hand injury against Tyler McCreary and ended up requiring surgery afterwards on both hands,” added Frampton.

“No disrespect to Tyler, but Jamel Herring is a world champion and at a higher level, so I need to be at my best. That is what I intend to be.”

Frampton outlined that he has been unable to spar or use heavy bags for a while, but has been given the go-ahead to resume from next week.

“I have still been training, doing loads of running, shadow boxing and hitting the paddles as well, which kind of replicates the pads, but I have not hit anything solid for the last two weeks,” he said.

“It wouldn’t have sat right with me to pull out if people had spent their hard-earned money on tickets and travel.

“But this is completely different and I just want to give myself the best opportunity to win and that is it.”