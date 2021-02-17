Hydebank Wood governor among staff to test positive for Covid-19

The governor of Hydebank Wood young offenders’ centre in Belfast and five other staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Deep cleaning is being undertaken as a result and several staff members have been asked to self-isolate, but the general prisoner population has not been affected.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “Since the weekend, six staff - including the governor - located in the administrative area of Hydebank Wood have tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution, the area is being deep cleaned and a number of staff in that area have been asked to self-isolate.

“The general prisoner population has not been affected and is operating as normal.”

The spokesperson added: “The Prison Service has informed Health colleagues and will continue to take all necessary steps to keep staff and those in our care safe.”