Knife held to woman’s throat in Botanic break-in

A woman has been bitten on the ear and had a knife held to her throat during a break-in at her south Belfast home, before her palm was cut during a struggle.

An unknown man forced his way into the property in the Botanic Avenue area of the city shortly before 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

He grabbed the woman and bit her before producing a large knife.

The man demanded money and made off with a sum of cash, before the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101.