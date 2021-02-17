KPMG creates 200 new jobs in Belfast

Accountancy firm KPMG is creating 200 new jobs in Belfast.

The £14 million investment will see the establishment of a new centre of excellence within the company's existing Belfast offices.

The centre's work will be focused on technology consultancy services in areas such as cyber security, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

Stormont's business support agency Invest NI is offering £1 million to support the job creation move.

Of the 200 positions, 160 will be graduate entrants who will first participate in the Department for the Economy's pre-employment Assured Skills training programme.

The department is offering an additional £1.3 million to facilitate the training.

It will be delivered in conjunction with Belfast Met through eight two-month long academies over the next three years. The first has now opened for applications.

Those who complete the training will be guaranteed an interview for a role in the KPMG centre of excellence.

As well as the graduate roles, a range of managerial positions are also being created.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said the investment cemented the firm's commitment to the region.

"The creation of the new centre of excellence is the next step in the evolution of KPMG in Northern Ireland," he said.

"We have continually grown the firm to meet the ever-changing demands of our clients and the addition of this digital centre adds an exciting offering, which will have global reach.

"The case for building the team here was made easy by the depth of talent on offer in the digital technology space and the assistance of Invest NI.

"This investment cements our commitment to NI and we look forward to establishing a world-class team."

Economy minister Diane Dodds said: "Today's announcement of 200 new jobs by KPMG is excellent news for Northern Ireland's burgeoning professional and financial services sector.

"KPMG established its first office here in 1974 and has since demonstrated its commitment to Northern Ireland time and time again as its operation here has continued to grow."

Mrs Dodds added: "Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £7million in additional annual salaries to the local economy.

"This investment also reinforces KPMG's confidence in Northern Ireland as a key business location post-EU exit. It is important that we continue to showcase Northern Ireland as an attractive location for inward investment, offering guaranteed talent, a business-friendly environment and strong tech expertise."