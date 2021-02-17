Man shot in leg in Dunmurry gun attack

A man has been shot in the lower leg in a gun attack in Dunmurry on Wednesday evening.

The victim has since been taken to hospital, while police remain at the scene of the shooting in the Good Shepherd Road area.

The incident was reported to the PSNI at about 8.15pm.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SDLP councillor Brian Heading condemned those responsible and said: “There is no place for this kind of vicious attack on the streets of Belfast.

“People in this community don’t need it, don’t want it and don’t deserve it. Those responsible need to get off our backs.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around Good Shepherd Road to come forward to police.

“We need to help identify those responsible and get them off our streets.”