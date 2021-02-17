New regional hubs to transform NI Civil Service

Plans have been announced for a number of regional hubs across Northern Ireland that could allow civil servants to be based closer to home.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy outlined the economic and environmental benefits of building on new ways of working that had come to the fore due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These regional hubs will transform how civil servants work – enabling them to be based closer to home, reducing travel time and lowering carbon emissions, while importantly promoting regional economic balance,” he said.

“Covid-19 has seen an unprecedented shift in how the civil service works with many public services being delivered remotely.

“We now have an opportunity to build on these new ways of working.”

These hubs are an exciting development in how the civil service estate operates and present a huge opportunity to make a positive impact on local economies, the environment, as well as the health and wellbeing of our staff. Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Mr Murphy added that collaborative work was underway with councils to “maximise the local regeneration impact and to establish the hubs as soon as possible”.

The first Connect2 hubs are expected to open within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) site at Ballykelly and at Rathkeltair House in Downpatrick in the spring, but will only become operational when health and safety regulations in place due to the pandemic allow.

While there will continue to be a significant civil service presence within Belfast city centre, additional hubs are planned for Ballymena, Craigavon, Omagh, and the Antrim/Newtownabbey area next year.

Projects at Orchard House in Londonderry and in Enniskillen, Newry, and the Bangor/Newtownards area are planned for 2023.