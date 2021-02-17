NI’s Covid-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out to carers

A major extension of Northern Ireland’s coronavirus vaccination programme will see it rolled out to carers, with GPs and regional centres both playing their part in administering the jabs.

GPs will also be providing the vaccine to more people with underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, anyone over 70 who has not yet had their first dose from their GP will have the option to book an appointment at one of the seven regional centres.

GP & district nurses roll-out

70 plus age group

vulnerable people aged 18 and over and their carers, including those who have underlying medical conditions but did not receive a shielding letter - largely mirroring those who receive the winter flu vaccine each year

anyone aged 65 and over confined to their home due to ill health or disability

According to the Department of Health, there is no need to contact your GP as they will invite people to receive the vaccine based on their supply.

Regional centres roll-out

carers aged 60 to 64 - if you were born between 01/04/56 and 31/03/61 and are in receipt of Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Credit; are a registered care home Care Partner; are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if you as carer fall ill

65 to 69 age group

Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) people who received a shielding letter

70 plus people who have not yet had their vaccination from their GP

According to the Department of Health, the programme will be expanded to include carers in lower age groups as soon as possible in the coming days and weeks.

Vaccination centre appointments can be made by phone on 0300 200 7813, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm or online at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

Social distancing and other Covid safety rules are strictly applied at the centres.

The Department of Health also advises that people must get their first and second doses from the same provider – they must not try to “mix and match” between GPs and vaccination centres.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I would really encourage anyone who is eligible for vaccination at a regional centre to book as soon as possible.

“The vaccination programme is making good progress and I am very pleased that we are able to announce these further extensions today.

“It had been planned to begin vaccinating carers in early March. I am delighted that we are now able to bring this forward, on a staggered basis.”

Mr Swann added: “As ever, the rate of our progress through the eligible groups will depend on available supplies of vaccines.”