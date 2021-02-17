Three arrested over loyalist gathering

Three men have been arrested following a large gathering of Loyalists in east Belfast earlier this month.

The men, who are aged 58, 56 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.

It comes after a large gathering was seen in the Pitt Park area on February 2.

Most were wearing face coverings and either hats or hoods in footage shared on social media.

Police have linked the incident to the East Belfast UVF.

The PSNI said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force are continuing their investigations.

A number of searches are ongoing in Lisburn and East Belfast.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said evidence is still being gathered and examined.

"Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to East Belfast UVF is continuing at pace and today's arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act," he said.

"Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

"We continue to gather and examine all available evidence in order to determine who was in Pitt Park on February 2 2021 and I would appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police."