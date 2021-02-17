Two in custody over hijacked van crash in Belfast

Two men remain in custody after a van was hijacked in Belfast and later overturned in a crash on the Springfield Road that damaged a number of vehicles.

The van was taken when the driver was approached by two men while parked on Agnes Street in the city shortly before 9.15pm on Tuesday.

One of the suspects was armed with a metal bar.

The driver was threatened and pulled from the van before it was driven off.

According to PSNI Detective Inspector Tom Phillips, police responded swiftly and a short pursuit ensued.

“The van overturned on the Springfield Road and a number of vehicles were damaged during the course of the incident,” he said.

“Two men were arrested and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

DI Phillips added: “Our enquiries continue and I am appealing to anyone with information or possible dash-cam/phone footage to contact 101.”