An independent report into how Belfast City Council handled the cremation of republican Bobby Storey will be published on Thursday.The report centers on why Mr Storey's cremation procedure and relatives were treated differently to other funerals going on at Roselawn Cemetary in June 2020.The report has been carried out by Peter Coll QC.The council has previously apologised to families who were not allowed into the cemetery while around thirty friends and family members attended the funeral of Mr Storey.

Senior Sinn Fein figures attend the funeral of Bobby Storey Credit: PA

There remains controversy about the day of his funeral, which was attended by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, while coronavirus restrictions surrounding funerals was in place.The west Belfast man was considered a highly influential presence within republicanism during the Troubles and subsequent peace process.

Bobby Storey spent more than 20 years in prison during the Troubles.

He was sentenced to 18 years for possession of a rifle in 1981 and also spent several periods behind bars remanded on other charges.

As a teenager, he had been interned without charge.

In 1983 he was involved in a mass escape by republican prisoners from the Maze paramilitary prison near Lisburn.