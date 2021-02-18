Cocaine worth €12m found in Co Cork on vessel from Central America

Cocaine estimated to be worth just over €12m has been seized following a search of containers that arrived in a Co Cork port on a vessel from Central America.

The 172kg haul was uncovered during a joint operation carried out at Ringaskiddy Port on Thursday by An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs officers.

The substantial seizure will have a significant impact on organised crime.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said it “demonstrates the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities”.

He added: “An Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity.”

Director of Customs Drug Law Enforcement Mick Gilligan outlined the extent of the operation, stating that “the full suite of specialist search resources” had been deployed.

That included a container X-ray scanner, drug dog detection teams and more.

“Combating the smuggling of controlled drugs such as cocaine into this jurisdiction, in collaboration with An Garda Síochána, is a priority for Revenue,” Mr Gilligan added.

“Today’s seizure will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken every day by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána in confronting this threat.”