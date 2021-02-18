NI vaccination programme ‘ahead of schedule’ and further extended

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the roll-out of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is “ahead of schedule” as it was further extended to include all carers aged 50 or over.

Those eligible can now book a slot at a regional vaccination centre and it is hoped the programme will be further extended in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Swann said: “Carers are essential to those they look after. If they become ill, the needs and welfare of those they care for could be at risk.

“It is with this in mind that I extended the vaccination programme yesterday and I am now delighted to extend it further.

“The vaccination programme is continuing at pace and I hope to expand the age eligibility for carers further in the coming days and weeks.”

Those born between 01/04/56 and 31/03/71 and who are the main carer or an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if they as their carer fell ill can make their bookings online.

The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is making good progress and is ahead of schedule. As we continue to move through the priority groups, I urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and protect themselves and others. Health Minister Robin Swann

GP & district nurses roll-out

70 plus age group

vulnerable people aged 18 and over and their carers, including those who have underlying medical conditions but did not receive a shielding letter - largely mirroring those who receive the winter flu vaccine each year

anyone aged 65 and over confined to their home due to ill health or disability

According to the Department of Health, there is no need to contact your GP as they will invite people to receive the vaccine based on their supply.

Regional centres roll-out

carers aged 50 and over

65 to 69 age group

Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) people who received a shielding letter

70 plus people who have not yet had their vaccination from their GP

Vaccination centre appointments can be made online at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated or, for those who cannot access the online portal, by phone on 0300 200 7813, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Social distancing and other Covid safety rules are strictly applied at the centres.

The Department of Health also advises that people must get their first and second doses from the same provider – they must not try to “mix and match” between GPs and vaccination centres.