Six more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Six more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,021, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 342 new positive cases, out of 2,226 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,041 positive cases.

There are currently 418 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 51 of them in intensive care and 42 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 94%, with the Royal Victoria Hospital operating beyond capacity.

There are also 49 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes – down by 31 in the last seven days.

It comes as the Northern Ireland Executive considers the way forward and whether to extend lockdown or slowly begin to ease restrictions.

It is understood Health Minister Robin Swann has recommended a lockdown extension into April.