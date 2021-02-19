Appeal for witnesses over fatal hit-and-run in west Belfast

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in west Belfast a fortnight ago have appealed for anyone who may have seen the suspected car involved to come forward.

Local man Richard Gerard Boyle died after he was struck by a vehicle on the Stewartstown Road on Friday 5 February which failed to stop.

Richard Gerard Boyle who died after he was hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene. Credit: PSNI/Family photo

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said, “A short time after the collision, we recovered a partially burnt out, dark blue Volkswagen Golf R from the Norfolk Way / Norglen Gardens area which we believe was the only vehicle involved.

“A 23-year-old man and a 22 year-old man arrested in relation to the collision have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“While we have spoken with a number of witnesses and recovered CCTV from the area, we are again appealing for any witnesses who have yet come forward to contact detectives.

“Specifically, we would like to speak with anyone who saw a dark blue Volkswagen Golf R in West Belfast (Similar to the car pictured) or on the M1 between the Broadway and Blacks Road junctions on Friday 5 February 2021 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, or who has dashcam footage of it, to contact us.

“In addition, we are appealing to anyone who saw the occupants of this vehicle, or who may have any other information that could assist our ongoing investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1997 of 05/02/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using their non-emergency reporting form.