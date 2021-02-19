Five further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

Four of those deaths occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period, and one happened outside of that period.

The deaths were reported to the Public Health Agency up to the end of the current reporting period and includes individuals who have had a positive test for Covid-19 and died within 28 days.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,026, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The weekly update from NISRA - which accounts for these but is a week behind - records a death toll of 2,691 up to 12 February, with 68 deaths occurring last week (6-12 February).

The daily Department of Health figures show there have also been 313 new positive cases, out of 2,393, individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,072 positive cases.

There are currently 403 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 49 of them in intensive care and 41 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%, with the Ulster Hospital operating beyond capacity.

There are also 47 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

On Thursday the Northern Ireland Executive decided to extend the current lockdown restrictions by a further four weeks.

They were due to lapse on 8 March, but will now continue until 1 April - although they will be reviewed on 18 March.