Man stabbed and beaten in east Belfast attack

A man is in hospital after being stabbed several times in the back and beaten around the head in what police say was a “vicious attack” in east Belfast.

The incident happened in an alleyway near Clandeboye Street and Epworth Street shortly after midnight, in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was set upon by three males – one who is described as being aged around 35 and two who are thought to be aged around 16.

All three suspects wore tops with hoods that were pulled up and scarves covering part of their faces.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dave Verner said: “This was a nasty and vicious attack on the victim who has sustained injuries to his back and his head.

“Enquiries to establish exactly what occurred and why are underway and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area shortly after midnight and witnessed the attack, or who saw any suspicious activity, to call our detectives at Musgrave on 101.”