Police appeal over whereabouts of man unlawfully at large

The PSNI is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who is unlawfully at large after his license was revoked. James Taggart, aged 26, is described as 5'7", slim build (around 63.5 kg), short light brown hair with receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes. He speaks with a Fermanagh accent. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, black jogging bottoms, white trainers and carrying a gold JD bag with white at the bottom.

Police say he is known to frequent Lurgan and Fermanagh. They are appealing to anyone who has seen James Taggart, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101. They are also appealing to Mr Taggart directly to hand himself in. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.