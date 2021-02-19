Show jumping sheep keeps young owner entertained during lockdown

A young girl has been kept entertained during lockdown as she has been training her sheep to show jump in her garden in Bellaghy. Eleven-year-old Rebekah Wilson owns Sparky, the sheep with special skills usually associated with horses. But she began to see Sparky's potential during the first lockdown when she began running after her. It lead to her building a makeshift obstacle course for the animal, whose jumping skills recently aided her escape to find other sheep nearby. Rebekah hopes that next year Sparky will have lambs to join her talented flock.