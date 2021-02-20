Three more deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Another three deaths with Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

A further 276 individuals have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland's vaccination campaign continues to roll out at pace.

On Saturday the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said it had vaccinated 50,000 people since December.

It added: "Our fantastic staff will continue to deliver the programme to help protect as many people as possible from Covid-19."

The Department of Health is further extending Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme to include all carers aged 50 or over.

The programme is ahead of schedule.