Another 263 test positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Another 263 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

A further four deaths have been reported, the Department of Health added on Sunday.

There were 335 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, 49 in intensive care.

Northern Ireland's vaccination programme is gathering pace and is ahead of schedule.

As of February 18, a total of 466,524 vaccines had been delivered, with 436,143 people receiving their first dose.

These include many of the most vulnerable.

Plans are subject to the availability of vaccine supplies from manufacturers.

All carers are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has opened the scheme to anyone who is the main support for the elderly and disabled.

He urged them to book a jab online at one of the seven health trust centres.

Meanwhile, some primary school pupils will return to class on March 8.

P1 to P3 children will be the first to return for three weeks, with the impact of that on the pandemic to be watched closely.

The Executive is set to publish a road map out of lockdown on March 1.

On Thursday, ministers agreed some minor relaxations.

On March 8, the numbers able to gather outdoors will increase from six to 10, from no more than two households, and "click and collect" shopping is to be allowed from some outlets previously categorised as non-essential retailers.