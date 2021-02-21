Two escape injury after petrol bomb thrown at house in Cookstown

Two people have escaped injury after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Co Tyrone.

A woman heard a loud bang and saw flames at the window in the Crossglebe area of Cookstown just before 10pm on Saturday.

A PSNI statement said: "When she went to the front of the house she observed a masked man standing next to a car parked outside.

"The male dropped a bottle he had been holding and ran off."

The two occupants who were in the property at the time of the incident were uninjured.

Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and would also like to hear from anyone with information.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and who have seen a man fleeing the scene.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has condemned the attack.

The Mid Ulster representative said that people in the quiet Crossglebe area don’t want violence on their streets.

“People in Sandholes are shocked this morning after a petrol bomb attack on a home in the Crossglebe area last night.

“The thugs behind this attack, who were disturbed by residents during the incident last night, have nothing to offer this community. People here don’t want violence on their streets.

“I would encourage anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area shortly before 10pm on Saturday night to come forward to police.”