Four more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,036, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 187 new positive cases, out of 1,077 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,079 positive cases.

There are currently 386 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 51 of them in intensive care and 41 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 94%.

There are also 44 confirmed and active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes – down by 35 in the last seven days.

It comes as the roll-out of the vaccination programme for Northern Ireland is said to be continuing at pace, with the SSE Arena in Belfast to open in April for anyone aged 60 and under not already vaccinated by their GP or health trust.

That has been described as a “monumental next step” by Health Minister Robin Swann.

Restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus and easing pressure on the health service have been largely extended to 1 April, with some minor easements.