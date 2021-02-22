Man injured in shooting in Co Antrim

A man has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a shooting in Mosside, Co Arnim.

Police are at the scene at a residential property in the Mosside Gardens area on Monday following the shooting which was reported just after 7.30pm.

Police have not released any further details except to say an investigation is now underway.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information about it is asked to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1841 of 22/02/21. A report can also be submitted online or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.