Motorcyclist killed in road crash in Londonderry

A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on the Glenshane Road in Londonderry.

The collision happened shortly after 5.30am on Monday.

The road has been closed in both directions at Altnagelvin Hospital and will remain closed for some time, police have said.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 211 of 22/02/21. A report can also be made online using thenon-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/