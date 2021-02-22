Second serious road crash on Londonderry road

Police have said there has been a serious road crash on the Glenshane Road in Londonderry.

The road has been closed following the collision which happened shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.

Diversions are in place for Belfast bound traffic at the Glenshane Road junction with the Tirbracken Road while Londonderry bound traffic is being diverted at the Foreglen Road junction with Baranailt Road.

It follows an early morning crash near Altnagelvin Hospital in which a motorcyclist was killed.