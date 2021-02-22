Warning over scam after woman almost conned out of £80k

Police are warning the public to be aware of scams after a woman was conned by a man purporting to be from an online retailer at the weekend. On Saturday the woman was contacted by the conman, who gained her trust by transferring a small amount of money into her account on the premise that it was a refund.

He then convinced her to download two apps to her iPad after which sums of money were transferred out of her account. This was noticed quickly and with assistance from family members a stop was put on the account before the fraudster could secure the money. The loss could have been close to £80,000.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: “This is yet another variation on a theme that we have witnessed all too often recently which involves calls from fraudsters, using whatever guise they can, to lure people into disclosing their bank account details and also downloading software.

Thankfully on this occasion no money was lost but it again highlights the importance of being aware to the dangers that these fraudsters pose to us all. PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls

Ch Supt Walls continued: "It also highlights the importance of seeking help if you think you are being scammed.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.

Never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details. Also never download software on the basis of a phone call. Chief Superintendent Simon Walls

He added: “Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud online by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni. ScamwiseNI have recently issued some helpful videos which show how these type of scams can take place and the terrible impacts for the victims.”