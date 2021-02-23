Concern over increase in attacks after latest Co Antrim shooting

A 53-year-old man remains in hospital after being shot in the latest violent attack in Co Antrim, this time near Ballymoney.

The victim was shot at a property in the Mosside Gardens area in an incident reported to police just after 7.30pm on Monday.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “An investigation is now underway and we would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, or witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area, to call detectives on 101.

“A report can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

In 2019, there were no shootings recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens policing district.

In 2020, that rose to 14.

DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey, who sits on the Policing Board, said it was “extremely worrying”.

“Over the last number of months, there have been an increased number of such attacks,” he said.

“I have previously expressed my concern, and that of the local community, that if there is not an end to these incidents, someone is going to get seriously injured or even worse.”

Mr Storey added: “Whatever the reason and whoever is involved, I would urge them to bring this reign of terror to an end.”

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan also condemned the gun attack as “wrong”.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately,” he said.

“Anyone with information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI.”