NI unemployment rate rises to 3.6%

A further 190 redundancies were confirmed in Northern Ireland in January, according to the latest labour market statistics.

It brings the annual total to 5,150, which is the highest since 2004.

The figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency revealed the pace of redundancies proposed has been slowing in the past two months.

It follows a record number of redundancies in the six month period between June and November.

The unemployment rate for October to December was 3.6%, which NISRA says is 1.2% higher than for the same period a year ago.

It comes as the UK unemployment rate rose to 5.1%, reaching the highest level in five years.

Meanwhile the number of people on the claimant count fell to 56,700 in January, which is a decrease of 1.7% from the previous month and 12% below the recent peak in May.

The claimant count is currently at levels previously seen in 2014.