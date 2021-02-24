Children escape injury after shots fired at house

Three children have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in west Belfast.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, who were also inside the property at St Bernadette's Avenue in Ballymurphy when it was attacked, were not hurt in the shooting.

Police described it as a "reckless attack" and appealed for information.

"We are fortunate no one was physically injured as a result of it but, as you can imagine, this was a distressing ordeal for the victims," a spokesperson added.

“The very fact those behind this reckless attack thought it was acceptable to fire shots at a house in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community.

"The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by. This is utterly appalling and needs to stop."

The incident was reported shortly before 8.50pm on Tuesday.

Police continued: "If you were in the area last night, did you hear or see any suspicious activity, including any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner?

"Did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously?

"If you have any information you think might help our investigation, call our detectives at Musgrave on 101, and quote reference number 1831 of 23/02/21."