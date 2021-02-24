Cocaine worth £1.6m found at Belfast Port

An estimated £1.6m worth of cocaine has been seized in Northern Ireland.

The 20-kilo haul was discovered in an empty fuel tank being transported in a van which had just arrived into Belfast port on a ferry from Birkenhead on Monday.

It comes as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into drug supply.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton, the vehicle's driver, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and is now being questioned by the NCA.

Officers using special equipment had to be brought in to recover the drugs.

The operation took several hours and also involved Belfast Harbour Police, Border Force and the PSNI.

Following the seizure a second man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of the same offences in Wolverhampton as part of the investigation.

NCA branch commander Adam Warnock said: “This was a significant seizure of cocaine, one of the biggest to be made by law enforcement in Northern Ireland in recent years.

“The loss of the profit that would have been made from it will be felt by the criminal groups involved in drug supply in the province.

“Those groups are also involved in exploitation and violence in our communities, so taking away these drugs will prevent them from reinvesting in further criminal activity.

“Working with our partners across law enforcement we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle organised crime networks and protect the public.”

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “We are delighted with the success of our Law Enforcement colleagues.

"More importantly we are pleased with the positive impact this will have for individuals and communities within Northern Ireland in terms of disrupting the distribution and supply of Class A drugs and bringing those harmful offenders to justice.

“Anything we can do to support a collective effort across a range of partners, as was seen in yesterday’s operation, is always welcomed, as well as the fact that cocaine with an estimated street value of over £1.6m has been taken out of the control of criminals.”