Five arrested in Glengormley over drugs worth £900,000

Five men have been arrested as part of an investigation by the PSNI and UK Border Force into the seizure of Class B controlled drugs worth an estimated £900,000.

Detective Inspector Kelly, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “A number of parcels were seized by police and UK Border Force officers destined for addresses across Northern Ireland in the past 12 months.

“A house has also been searched in the Dungannon area in relation to this activity.

“These arrests are in keeping with our commitment to tackle the scourge of drugs, and are a result of combined and ongoing efforts with colleagues in UK Border Force and Immigration.”

Three arrests were made when a vehicle was stopped and searched on Tuesday afternoon in the Glengormley area.

A nearly property was subsequently searched and two more men were arrested.

All five - aged 23, 35, 36, 37, and 69 - were arrested on suspicion of a range of drug offences, including possession with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply, and importation.

Four of the men are also being interviewed in relation to immigration offences.

“Drugs wreak havoc and devastation on individuals, families and communities,” DI Kelly added.

“Those involved in the illegal supply of drugs don’t care about the heartache they cause. Indeed, their only concern is to line their own pockets.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101.”