Four arrests amid investigation into east Belfast gathering

Four men have been arrested by police investigating a gathering at Pitt Park east Belfast on 2 February.

The men - aged 33, 35, 46 and 54 - were detained on Wednesday morning on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences.

Meanwhile a number of searches are taking place in east Belfast and Newtownards.

"Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act," police said.

"Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”