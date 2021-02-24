Government 'focused on making Protocol work' - Lewis

The secretary of state says the Government is focused on making Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol work, not ditching it.

Brandon Lewis was commenting ahead of a Government meeting on Wednesday afternoon with the European Commission to discuss disruption and political tensions associated with the new Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will jointly chair a meeting of the UK/EU committee responsible for implementing the protocol.

Unionist politicians are demanding the end of the protocol, claiming it has driven an economic wedge between the region and the rest of the UK and undermines the union.

The protocol was designed by the EU and UK to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It achieves this by moving regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with goods imported into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK subject to a range of new processes.

This has caused some disruption to trade since it came into effect on 31 December disruption that could intensify significantly on 1 April when a grace period currently limiting the bureaucracy applied to imported supermarket goods ends.

The Government has asked the European Commission for extensions to that grace period - and a series of other exemptions now in operation - until January 2023 to provide space to find long-term solutions to the issues.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Lewis made clear that the Government is not of the view that the protocol - which was a key plank of the Withdrawal Agreement - should be scrapped

Asked whether it should be ditched, Mr Lewis told the BBC: "No, the protocol is a legal agreement that's there, that's in place, and we've got to make sure that we make it work in a positive way for people in Northern Ireland."

While there are new checks on trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the protocol also offers Northern Ireland-based traders unfettered access to sell into the GB market, as well as into the EU single market.

Advocates of the arrangements believe this dual market access offers a significant economic opportunity for Northern Ireland.

Mr Lewis also highlighted that aspect of the protocol ahead of the committee meeting.

"Businesses do recognise this, it offers a huge competitive advantage and opportunity to Northern Ireland for businesses to invest in Northern Ireland to grow and base and develop in Northern Ireland," he said.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will take part in Wednesday's meeting.

Ms Foster says any extension to the grace periods will only be "sticking plasters", and has reiterated her demand for the protocol to be axed.

Ms O'Neill tweeted: "All efforts are on making the protocol work and on delivering certainty, stability and simplification for business.

"Our dual access to markets gives us economic advantage that must be grasped."

While all the main unionist parties are campaigning for the end of the protocol, the main pro-Remain parties in Northern Ireland - Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance - insist the protocol is needed to mitigate the impact of Brexit.