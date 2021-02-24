Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hours, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,043, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 260 new positive cases, out of 1,787 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,884 positive cases.

There are currently 356 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 44 of them in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 98%, with the Causeway, Royal Victoria, South West Acute, and Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 38 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson having laid out his road map to lift England out of lockdown, all eyes are on the Northern Ireland Executive to see how the region may differ or follow suit in its plan.

Current restrictions had been due to lapse on 8 March, but have instead been extended until at least 1 April – with a review due on 18 March.

Some easements are being made, with a phased return to schools commencing with the youngest primary pupils on 8 March.

It is hoped that, especially with the roll-out of the vaccination programme continuing at pace, more easements will be able to be made slowly over the coming months.

Political leaders are keen to ensure an approach that means slowly moving forward without the need for backward steps into yet another lockdown.