Weapons and drugs seized in INLA probe

A gun and ammunition, a Taser, suspected cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis, plus cash and other items have been seized as part of a probe into criminality linked to the INLA.

The items were all recovered during a search of a house in west Belfast on Tuesday night by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, assisted by officers from the Local Policing Team.

A 23-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, firearms offences, and possessing criminal property.

Speaking about the recovery of the firearm and ammunition, PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “We have removed the ability of these criminals to terrorise members of the community and our city is undoubtedly a safer place today as a result.”

DI Hamilton added: “Drugs cause untold harm in our communities and last night’s search is further evidence that PCTF are proactively pursuing drug criminals who prey on vulnerable members of our community.

“We will continue to listen to the public and act on the information they provide us, to target those criminals, involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs at every opportunity.”