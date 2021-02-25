Father and son rescue boy from river in Tandragee

A father and son from Tandragee have been nominated for a bravery award after rescuing a young boy from the Cusher River.

Mike and Zachary Greer put their own safety on the line to pull seven-year-old Sean from the water on Sunday.

His mum, Elaine, told UTV if they hadn't reacted so quickly, her son wouldn't be here today.

Sean and his Dad were out kayaking when they ran in to troubled waters.

The pair were toppled into the river and separated by the strong current.

Sean's Dad managed to pull himself up onto a bank and shouted for help.

Mike's daughter, Bethany, heard the commotion from her bedroom window and alerted her Dad before phoning for emergency services.

Mike grabbed a ratchet strap from his garage and dropped it down into the water for Sean to hold onto.

The young boy was stuck in a 'whirlpool effect' and had little strength.

Mike told UTV: "I was standing on that wall looking down thinking this guy's not going to make it."

"I looked dad in the eyes and said, 'I hope this wee man gets out of this here'. It really was a sticky situation," said 18-year-old Zachary.

Zachary found another ratchet strap and threw it towards the seven-year-old.

Both stood on the wall and pulled Sean along the river until he reached a safe bank.

Elaine told UTV: "The way that they responded was selfless, unreal. The danger that they put themselves in... Any longer, if they hadn't of reacted when they did, Sean wouldn't be here."

An air ambulance, two fire engines and several other emergency vehicles arrived on the scene.

By the time they reached the river, Mike and Zachary had already brought Sean to safety.

The boy was then taken into a neighbours house by paramedics who checked to ensure he wasn't injured or hypothermic.

The PSNI contacted Mike and Zachary after the incident to let them know they would be nominated for a bravery award.

Mike told UTV the award is not just for him, but his son who helped save Sean, his daughter Bethany who raised the alarm, the neighbours who kept him warm and the emergency service responders.