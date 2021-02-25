Five more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Five more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,048 although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 281 new positive cases, out of 1,963 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 1,834 positive cases.

There are currently 341 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 44 of them in intensive care and 32 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 97%, with the Causeway and Ulster Hospitals both operating beyond capacity.

There are also 28 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.