Four men arrested over loyalist gathering released on bail

Four men arrested by police investigating a large gathering of loyalists in east Belfast have been released on bail.

Detectives will prepare reports for consideration by the Public Prosecution Service.

The men, aged 33, 35, 46 and 54, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of terrorism offences and other related offences.

Police have linked the gathering in Pitt Park, off the Lower Newtownards Road, on February 2 to the East Belfast UVF.

Three men were remanded in custody last week after being charged with unlawful assembly and affray in relation to the gathering.

Detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force were involved in Wednesday's arrest operation.

They also undertook a series of searches in east Belfast and Newtownards.