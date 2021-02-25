Local artist uses north coast as his canvas

Gavin Wallace combines his twin passions: the environment and art.

He regularly uses the sands at White Rocks beach in Portrush to produce giant artworks, often with the help of his friend and artistic collaborator Dave Hamill.

Gavin uses the beach to create giant-sized works of art, and it's all about persuading you and me to take better care of our environment.

"I love working and connecting my art through the landscape, through the rocks, around the rocks, and you'll see that", he said.

"Within North Coast World Earth it's an educational, environmental awareness campaign involving the local community and schools, and what we want people to do is we want communities to connect with their environment, take responsibility for it."I'm using my art in a way through North Coast World Earth at the moment to really try and address some of the local issues we have with regards to pollution, and these are the messages we want to get across and we see art as a fantastic way of doing that."We all have responsibility here and we all have to our bit for our environment."

Gavin's artworks aren't just about appreciating our environment, they're about getting us to realise that we ourselves are actually part of the environment.

Every piece he creates has a built-in lack of permanence; they're designed not to last. The tide simply comes in and washes every canvas clean.

"Impermanence is a wonderful thing, it's non-offensive, it's visual, it's encouraging and inspiring for other people to see."