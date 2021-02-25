WATCH: UTV says farewell to Jane Loughrey

Jane Loughrey joined UTV in 1992, working as a journalist on early morning bulletins.

She soon found herself in front of the camera, being sent out to report on stories including the Shankill bomb, the Loughinisland massacre, the IRA ceasefire and, in later years, the murders of police officer Stephen Carroll and prison officer David Black.

As well as being a trusted and familiar face on UTV Live, reporting on countless historical events over the past three decades, Jane has also made a number of award-winning programmes with UTV.