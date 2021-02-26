Body of third man found in river after brothers’ bodies discovered at farm

The body of a third man has been found during a manhunt in Cork, gardai have said.

It comes following the discovery of the bodies of two brothers at a farm in north Cork.

Both men, in their 60s, were found at the house in a rural area outside Mitchelstown.

Gardai had been searching for a third man, understood to be a brother, earlier on Friday.

Garda Forensics arriving at the scene Credit: Brendan Gleeson/PA

His body was found in a river in a remote location close to where a red Toyota Corolla had been discovered.

Gardai found the vehicle parked at an unconnected farmhouse at Killacluig, close to Mitchelstown.

They said an investigation was under way to recover and identify the body.

Emergency services were called to the isolated farm at Corroghorm, some 8km from Mitchelstown, where the bodies of the two brothers were found.

Gardai were at the scene, with Armed Support Units, on Friday.

The body of one of the men was found in the farmyard, and the second body was found in a shed.

A Garda helicopter flies over the area near Kilacluig Credit: Brendan Gleeson/PA

The discovery prompted a search operation, and a garda helicopter was deployed.

It is understood the family come from a farming background and are well known in the area.

The area around the scene has been sealed off and a state pathologist is expected to visit the scene on Friday.

Fianna Fail councillor Frank O’Flynn said people were shocked at the discovery of the bodies.

“I know the area very well. It’s very quiet and very rural,” he told the PA news agency.

“People are really shocked to wake up to this tragedy. The community is very sad for the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them today.”