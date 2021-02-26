A Donegal woman who survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 has become one of the oldest people on the island of Ireland to receive a Covid vaccination.

105-year-old Ruby Druce received her first jab on Friday and is encouraging others to get vaccinated too.

She says she's now looking forward to welcoming visitors back into her home.

Born in Castlefin on the border near Tyrone in 1915, this is the second global pandemic Ruby has lived through.

In 1918 the Spanish Flu claimed the lives of her baby sister and young brother, who died in the same week. Ruby's is predeceased by her husband. They didn't have any children. She lives with her niece Margo, who accompanied her aunt on what was her first trip out since September. After receiving her vaccine, Donegal's most senior citizen looking forward to the future.